Riverside County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography Via Zoom

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A Palm Springs man pleaded guilty in Los Angeles
today to a federal criminal charge for streaming sexually explicit videos of
children — some of them toddlers — in a Zoom online meeting room for those
interested in child exploitation.
Michael Andersen, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of
child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.
An Oct. 24 sentencing hearing was scheduled, at which time Andersen
will face a federal prison sentence between five and 20 years, prosecutors
noted.
According to his plea agreement, in February 2018, Andersen, using the
login name “TattdPigPS,” and other individuals logged into a Zoom meeting
room that law enforcement previously identified as a place for people
interested in sexually explicit images and videos of children. Within a 10-
minute span, Andersen streamed three sexually explicit videos of children —
two involving toddlers.
The following month, Andersen again logged into the same Zoom meeting
room and again streamed two sexually explicit videos featuring children.
Law enforcement recorded both sessions in which Andersen posted child
pornography online.
In August 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at
Andersen’s home. Andersen admitted that he believed the agents were at his
residence because of his activities in “pedophile or perv Zoom rooms.” He
also admitted to previously streaming child pornography on Zoom, according to
the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A forensic analysis of Andersen’s digital devices, including an iPhone
and iPad, revealed 151 images and nine videos of child pornography,
prosecutors said.
Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-06-13-2022 16:25