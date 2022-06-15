Isabella Sermon on Playing a Clone in “Jurassic World Dominion”

You may remember Isabella Sermon from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” as Maisie Lockwood, the clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter. She is back in “Jurassic World Dominion” and she acts as a bridge that brings the new characters (Owen and Claire) together with the legacy characters (Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Elie Sattler).

I sat down with Isabella to talk about the film, her character, and what can we expect from the final installment.

