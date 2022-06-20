Pedestrian Struck by Car in Desert Hot Springs, Suffers Major Injuries

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being struck by a sedan and becoming pinned against a parked vehicle, police said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Investigators said a 64-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Cobalt struck the pedestrian, who was standing near a parked vehicle in front of a home in the 66600 block of Ironwood Drive.

“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet sedan drifted to the right and collided into the pedestrian, pinning her against the parked vehicle,” police said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs might have been a factor in the crash, though no arrests were immediately reported.

