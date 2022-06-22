First Possible Monkeypox Case Identified in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The first possible monkeypox case surfaced in
Riverside County, but health officials today were trying to determine if it’s
authentic, noting that there is no public health threat.
“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case to
determine the best course of action moving forward,” county Public Health
Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said. “Given that there have been other probable
cases in the region, it is not surprising that we would have one in Riverside
County.”
The individual who manifested signs of the disease was identified only
as a 60-year-old eastern county man. He is undergoing treatment in an
outpatient setting and didn’t require hospitalization, according to the
Department of Public Health.
Preliminary tests on tissue samples taken from the patient indicated
he was positive for monkeypox, formally designated orthopoxvirus, officials
said.
Probable cases have also cropped up in neighboring Los Angeles and San
Diego counties.
Federal health officials have categorized the general health threat
from monkeypox as low.
It’s generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting
from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily
fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse,
can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue,
officials said. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected
with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox,
according to published reports.
Anyone concerned about exposure was asked to contact his or her health
provider.
A total of 37 cases have been documented in California — the highest
of any state — while nationwide, the aggregate count is at 140, according to
data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
