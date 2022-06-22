Teenager Arrested For Alleged Illegal Possession of Two Firearms

INDIO (CNS) – A 15-year-old boy was behind bars today for alleged

illegal possession of two firearms.

The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force, the Palm Desert Special

Enforcement Team and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team searched a

residence in the 83000 block of Beverly Court in Indio on Tuesday evening,

where they allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun and a 9mm

semi-auto handgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said both guns were determined to be illegally possessed.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of being a gang member in

possession of an unregistered firearm, a minor in possession of a loaded

firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.

He was booked into the Juvenile Hall in Indio. The name of the suspect

was withheld due to his age.

