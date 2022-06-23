Coachella’s Manny “Gucci” Flores Co-Main Event for Golden Boy Fight Night

Brandy Flores

Golden Boy Fight Night is back at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino on Thursday, July 28th.

The main event will feature Golden Boy’s Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1) in an 8-round lightweight bout, the opponent has not been announced yet.

The co-main event will feature Coachella native, Manny “Gucci” Flores (12-0) in an 8-round bantamweight bout, the opponent is also TBA.

The last time Flores fought in front of his hometown crowd, he knocked out Victor Ruiz in the third round. 

Another Coachella native who is on this fight card is Gabriela Fundora, who is currently undefeated (9-0) and turned pro in May 2021.

Tickets are available now, get them before they sell out!

