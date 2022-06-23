Salton Sea Road Rage Suspect Arrested

SALTON CITY (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly

assaulting another motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident.

Alberto Pedraza Cortez of Salton City was arrested Thursday morning on

suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm,

according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Coachella Community Action Team and the Southern Coachella Valley

Community Service District Team searched a residence in the 15-40 block of Red

Sea Avenue, where they allegedly found three firearms and ammunition.

According to the sheriff’s department, the search warrant stemmed from

the assault with a deadly weapon incident during a fit of road rage at

Avenue 50 and the 86 Expressway in Coachella on May 16.

Cortez was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

