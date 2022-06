Teen Pleads Guilty To Carrying Loaded Firearm, Starts 2 Years Probation

INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony after

being arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a firearm and shooting it

in a negligent manner.

Eddie Amezquita was charged with felony counts for discharging a

firearm in a negligent manner, possessing an undetectable firearm and illegally

carrying a loaded firearm. He pleaded guilty to the last count and the other

two charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Amezquita was sentenced to nearly two years of formal probation

starting Thursday.

He was arrested along with documented gang member Isaac Anthony

Martinez, 18, on June 9 following an investigation stemming from an armed

robbery in the 40000 block of Washington Street, according to the Riverside

County Sheriff’s Department.

Martinez was free on $30,000 bail June 11.

The Coachella Valley Violent Gang Task Force was involved in arresting

Martinez as part of a robbery investigation that included criminal threats

and conspiracy. When they searched his residence, in the 80000 block of

Moonshine Drive in Indio, they allegedly seized a .38-caliber semi-automatic

handgun and a .22-caliber revolver.

The investigation led to the 83000 block of Lupine Avenue in Indio,

where law enforcement officials found a vehicle with multiple occupants and a

loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun without serial numbers — a so-called “ghost

gun.” Prior to their arrival, Amezquita allegedly fired a shot in front of a

home at the location, authorities said.

