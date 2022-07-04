Fourth of July Parades, Fireworks Shows Planned Countywide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A cluster of Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades

and other celebrations are scheduled today throughout Riverside County in

honor of America’s 246th birthday.

Corona’s traditional “Main Street U.S.A Parade” will begin about 9

a.m. at Ontario and Main streets, featuring law enforcement units, fire

engines, marching bands, military hardware and show animals. The procession

will travel about a mile, concluding at Olive and Main streets around noon. A

fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. in Santana Regional Park.

Moreno Valley’s Fourth of July Parade will get underway at 9:30 a.m.

at Alessandro Boulevard and Frederick Street, concluding two hours later on

Towngate Avenue. The celebration will continue at 2 p.m. outside the Civic

Center Amphitheater, where a “Family FunFest” is planned, complete with rock

bands, a beer garden and kids’ activities. Fireworks are scheduled after

sunset.

At 10 a.m., Temecula’s “Star Spangled Parade” will feature the

Temecula Valley Mounted Posse, Veterans of Foreign Wars, members of the

American Legion, the Riverside County Fire Department, the Boy Scouts of

America and other organizations. The parade will run along Old Town Front

Street. There will be pyrotechnics at Ronald Reagan Sports Park after dark.

In addition to the above venues, fireworks shows are planned at the

following locations, beginning at 9 p.m.:

— Banning, Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St.;

— Beaumont, Stewart Park, Ninth Street and Orange Avenue;

— Blythe, Colorado River Fairgrounds, 591 N. Olive Blvd.;

— Canyon Lake, Holiday Harbor, 22-200 Canyon Club Drive;

— Lake Elsinore, Summerly Park, 18505 Malaga Road;

— Palm Desert, Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;

— Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road;

— Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive;

— Riverside, Ryan Bonaminio Park, 5000 Tequesquite Ave.;

— Riverside, La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave.; and

— Temecula, Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway.

In 2020, all but one public Fourth of July fireworks celebration was

canceled because of the coronavirus public health lockdowns. The celebrations

returned on a scaled-down level in 2021.

In Riverside County, private parties are prohibited from using

fireworks except in Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-

called “safe and sane” fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be

sold to the public.

The devices are mostly pyrotechnics that don’t explode or fly,

including sparklers, ground spinners, fountains, snappers and caps.

Supervisors last year in response to an outbreak of blazes in 2020, fines for

illegally storing, transporting or setting off fireworks can range from $1,000

to $5,000.

Any person who triggers a brush fire due to the illegal use of

fireworks can be held responsible for all suppression costs. Under the revised

ordinance, property owners also face liability.

People can report illegal fireworks via the sheriff’s non-emergency

enforcement line, 1-800-950-2444, or at

https://www.riversidesheriff.org/555/fireworks.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-04-2022 00:53