Almost 2,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks Confiscated During CV Crackdown

INDIO (CNS) – Nearly a ton of fireworks were seized from three men,

one of whom was also armed, during a monthlong crackdown on illegal

pyrotechnics sales in the Coachella Valley, according to the Riverside County

Sheriff’s Department.

The operation ran from the start of June until Monday and involved

multiple units, including the sheriff’s Hazardous Devices Unit, or bomb squad,

the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team and the Southern Coachella Valley

Community Service District Team.

Eulises Alvarez Cardenas, 35 of Indio, Xavier Gutierrez, 21, of

Coachella, and Leon Hernandez, 20, of Coachella were all arrested on suspicion

of transportation of dangerous fireworks for sale. Gutierrez was additionally

taken into custody for allegedly possessing a concealed firearm and high-

capacity magazines.

The men were booked on different dates into the Benoit Detention

Center in Indio but were released on bond or their own recognizance within a

day or two.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Mariano Matos said that Cardenas allegedly had the

largest stash of illicit pyrotechnics — 1,000 pounds.

In Riverside County, private parties are prohibited from using

fireworks except in Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-

called “safe and sane” fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be

sold to the public.

The devices are mostly pyrotechnics that don’t explode or fly,

including sparklers, ground spinners, fountains, snappers and caps.

Under county Ordinance 858, which was amended by the Board of

Supervisors last year in response to an outbreak of blazes around the weekend

of July 4, 2020, fines for illegally storing, transporting or setting off

fireworks can range from $1,000 to $5,000.

