Trio Suspected in String of Carjackings in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Three boys are suspected of perpetrating a

string of carjackings and armed robberies in Desert Hot Springs that led to

gunfire in at least one holdup, authorities said today.

The suspects, identified only as teenagers between 15 and 17 years

old, were arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall Tuesday on suspicion

of carjacking, robbery, firearm assault, conspiracy and street gang activity,

according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Police said the first alleged offense occurred on the night of June 26

in the 14-300 block of Palm Drive, where a motorist said he was confronted

by a male brandishing a pistol who took his vehicle at gunpoint. The man wasn’t

injured.

About 6 p.m. Monday, another motorist was confronted in the 14-000

block of Palm by two armed males, one of whom fired a shot into the air,

culminating in the victim’s car being forcibly taken, according to police. The

victim wasn’t hurt.

Investigators said the final carjacking occurred at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

in the 66-300 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, where a motorist was ordered

out of his car by two armed males, who sped away in the vehicle. The victim

wasn’t injured.

Patrol officers converged on the area a short time later, looking for

the vehicle.

“At that time, officers located the stolen vehicle and noted it was

occupied by three suspects,” according to a DHSPD statement. “Upon seeing the

officers, two suspects fled on foot from the vehicle.”

One of the juveniles remained with the car and was taken into custody

without incident.

With assistance from Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, a perimeter

was established, and a search initiated for the two other teens, both of whom

were arrested without incident that afternoon, police said.

A gun was seized during a search of the suspects, investigators said.

The status of the other two stolen vehicles was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-06-2022 18:06