Large Natural Gas Line Ruptures in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A dental office was evacuated today following the

rupture of a large natural gas line due to construction activity in Palm

Springs.

Police and fire crews responded to the rupture Tuesday morning at the

corner of South Sunrise Way and East Ramon Road, the police department

reported.

Authorities said traffic was shut down in all directions and advised

people to stay out of the area.

A spokesperson with the Palm Springs Police Department told City News

Service that the intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours

while Southern California Gas Company crews repaired the gas line. He added

that only business traffic will be allowed back in.

Palm Springs Fire Department spokesman Nathan Gunkel told CNS that one

dental office near the leak was evacuated Tuesday morning and was expected

to remain closed Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-12-2022 15:20