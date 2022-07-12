Large Natural Gas Line Ruptures in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A dental office was evacuated today following the
rupture of a large natural gas line due to construction activity in Palm
Springs.
Police and fire crews responded to the rupture Tuesday morning at the
corner of South Sunrise Way and East Ramon Road, the police department
reported.
Authorities said traffic was shut down in all directions and advised
people to stay out of the area.
A spokesperson with the Palm Springs Police Department told City News
Service that the intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours
while Southern California Gas Company crews repaired the gas line. He added
that only business traffic will be allowed back in.
Palm Springs Fire Department spokesman Nathan Gunkel told CNS that one
dental office near the leak was evacuated Tuesday morning and was expected
to remain closed Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
