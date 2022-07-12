Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center

City News Service

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An investigation was underway Tuesday into the death of a male inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a cell in the detention center at 1:01 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive inmate, the sheriff’s department reported.

According to authorities, jail medical staff, American Medical Response and Riverside Fire personnel administered life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m. Monday.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, but authorities say there was no sign of foul play.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

