Investigation Underway into Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – A burned body was found inside of a vehicle today in

Thermal today and Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are

investigating.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Thermal Station deputies assisted Cal Fire

crews in the 83000 block of Avenue 60 with a report of a burned body in a

vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

According to authorities, Cal Fire crews discovered the unidentified

deceased body while extinguishing the car fire.

The sheriff’s department’s Central Homicide Unit and arson

investigators from Cal Fire are investigating the crime scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

