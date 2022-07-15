Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Manufacturing, Possessing Firearms

THERMAL (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was behind bars today for allegedly

manufacturing and being in possession of firearms, including ghost guns, in the

unincorporated community of Thermal.

Thermal resident Miguel Torres was arrested Thursday night and booked

into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possessing

unregistered firearms, rifles, high-capacity magazines and for manufacturing

firearms, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He was being held on $10,000.

Authorities said the sheriff department’s Coachella Community Action

Team, SWAT team and the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District

Team searched a residence on the 60-400 block of Jackson Street as part of a

weapons investigation Thursday night.

CCAT members allegedly found 12 firearms, firearm parts, jigs to

manufacture firearms, high-capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition,

according to authorities.

