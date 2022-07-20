Elderly Couple Death Ruled A Murder Suicide

LA QUINTA (CNS) – The death of an elderly married couple whose bodies
were found in Palm Desert was ruled a murder-suicide, authorities announced
today.
Deputies responded to the La Quinta Senior Living facility on Thursday
to a report of an elderly couple missing, according to the Riverside County
Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Michael and Lisa Herbst, both 87, hadn’t returned to
the facility the night of July 13, prompting an investigation to find them.
Sgt. Steve Brosche said deputies found the couple suffering from
gunshot wounds at a dead end in Palm Desert on Coyote Song Way, seven miles
from the senior facility.
Central Homicide Unit investigators determined that a murder-suicide
occurred.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the
case was asked to call Investigator Gonzalez with the Central Homicide Unit at
951-955-2777.
