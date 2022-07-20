Elderly Couple Death Ruled A Murder Suicide

LA QUINTA (CNS) – The death of an elderly married couple whose bodies

were found in Palm Desert was ruled a murder-suicide, authorities announced

today.

Deputies responded to the La Quinta Senior Living facility on Thursday

to a report of an elderly couple missing, according to the Riverside County

Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Michael and Lisa Herbst, both 87, hadn’t returned to

the facility the night of July 13, prompting an investigation to find them.

Sgt. Steve Brosche said deputies found the couple suffering from

gunshot wounds at a dead end in Palm Desert on Coyote Song Way, seven miles

from the senior facility.

Central Homicide Unit investigators determined that a murder-suicide

occurred.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the

case was asked to call Investigator Gonzalez with the Central Homicide Unit at

951-955-2777.

