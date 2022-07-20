One killed, another injured after shooting in Coachella

One person is dead, another injured after a shooting in a Coachella neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two subjects shot inside a vehicle, one whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other subject was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Two male suspects wearing all dark clothing, were last seen running away from the location. Deputies surrounded the area with increased police presence and are currently searching for the suspects with assistance from the RCSO’s aviation and K-9 units.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time.