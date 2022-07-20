Two Teens Behind Bars for Alleged Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Two teens were behind bars today for

allegedly trying to rob a cannabis delivery driver at gunpoint in Desert Hot

Springs.

The suspects, aged 15 and 16, were arrested Tuesday and booked into

Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit

robbery. One of them was also booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm,

Desert Hot Springs police Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier told City News

Service.

Officers responded Monday morning to an apartment complex on the 66900

block of Ironwood Drive to a report of an armed robbery, according to the

Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

A female driver, who was making a delivery, told officers that a male

approached her, claimed to be the customer and made a forceful attempt to take

the product from her, according to police. When she resisted, the suspect

allegedly pointed a black handgun at her.

“The other suspect actively participated in the setup and preparation

of the robbery and was present in the area, however, did not physically

engage the driver in the robbery.” Saucier told CNS.

According to police, she drove off while the suspect fled on foot.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, investigators searched a residence near the

scene of the crime where they found the two teens, police said. A firearm

believed to have been used in the robbery was also recovered, according to

police.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-20-2022 10:13