Two People Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs in Suspected Murder-Suicide

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Two people found dead today in a Desert Hot

Springs apartment was apparently the result of a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 66200 block of Sixth Street around 4:30 a.m.

Thursday to reports of a shooting, Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier with

the Desert Hot Springs Police Department told City News Service.

Saucier said officers arrived at the residence to find a man and a

woman ostensibly fatally injured by gunshot wounds.

“We believe it’s probably going to be along the lines of a murder-

suicide at this point,” Saucier told CNS. “We don’t have any suspects

outstanding and we don’t believe there were any other suspects at large.”

The deaths will remain under investigation.

Officers closed Sixth Street from Cactus Drive to Palm Drive from

around 6 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

