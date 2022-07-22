$660 Million Mega Millions Jackpot 3rd Largest in History

Ceci Partridge

The Mega Millions jackpot is now the top 3 largest jackpots in history sitting at $660 million.

There were no winners to match Tuesday’s winning six numbers; 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

Tonight’s drawing has a $388 million cash prize.

Strong ticket sales pushed the prize to its historical rank, according to the lottery’s website.

A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said ahead of last night’s drawing.

Three other jackpots have been won this year — a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

