Palm Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty To Robbery Charges

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to robbing his acquaintance at gunpoint in a Palm Springs apartment.

Billy Botley was charged with two felony counts for robbery and criminal threats of death or great bodily harm along with sentence-enhancing allegations for being armed, causing bodily harm, engaging in violent conduct, having a prior conviction and serving a prior term in prison or jail.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and denied the sentence- enhancing allegations on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Stevens Road in Palm Springs at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a home invasion robbery, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said Botley entered an apartment with a handgun and demanded money from a victim — who was later determined to be his acquaintance — at gunpoint.

He then allegedly fled the scene and was located in Indian Wells the next day, where officers arrested him. Officers also allegedly found the firearm used in the crime.

Botley was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center and was being held on $500,000 bail.

