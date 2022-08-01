One Dead After Sunday Morning Collision In La Quinta

LA QUINTA (CNS) – One person died in the hospital following a two- vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital, where one of them died later that day, authorities said.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, according to authorities.

The cause of the incident was under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Alamillo from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.