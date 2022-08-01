Riverside County Confirmed/Probable Monkeypox Cases Rise to 34

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The total number of confirmed and probable monkeypox

cases in Riverside County has increased by six since late last week to 34 —

with four of that 34 total confirmed as having the disease, a county spokesman

said today.

Jose Arballo, a spokesman for Riverside University Health System, said

the six new probable/confirmed cases are in men from eastern Riverside

County between the ages of 20 and 70.

Last Thursday, Arballo had announced the total probable/confirmed

cases at 28 — which was more than double the 13 probable/confirmed total from

the beginning of last week. Arballo also said one of the previous probable

cases has since been assigned to San Bernardino County.

Meanwhile, Riverside County health officials have distributed 116

doses of monkeypox vaccines to DAP Health, Eisenhower Health, Borrego Health

and RUHS’ HIV clinic in the Coachella Valley from the county’s limited supply,

Arballo told City News Service.

He said that the county had a little more than 1,000 doses of the two-

dose-regimen JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine, enough for about 500 people, before

they were distributed into the Coachella Valley.

Shane Reichardt, a spokeswoman for RUHS, said the county has not

received additional vaccine doses since Tuesday.

“We are currently working with our state partners on new shipments

but the supply is still very limited,” he said.

According to health officials, the vaccine can prevent infection if

given before or shortly after exposure to the virus.

“By sharing the vaccine, which is in limited supply, we wanted to

make it as easy as possible for patients to get the shot if they and their

medical provider agree it is appropriate,” Kim Saruwatari, director of public

health, said in a statement.

A portion of Riverside County’s supply of the JYNNEOS vaccines will be

maintained by Public Health in case a large-scale exposure event occurs,

according to a statement from RUHS.

The county is also working with community partners to expand the

eligibility for the two-shot vaccines to include at-risk individuals, and to

set up treatment sites with Tecovirimat — an antiviral medication used to

treat orthopoxvirus infections like monkeypox — for patients, according to a

statement from RUHS.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California

Department of Public Health advise that the vaccine be prioritized for high-

risk and exposed patients.

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men are at increased

risk of contracting the virus, according to the CDC.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, asked the state of California to

allocate additional doses of monkeypox vaccines to the Coachella Valley, citing

high-risk factors, including a disproportionately high immunocompromised

population — largely due to an HIV-positivity rate that is more than twice as

high as Los Angeles County.

Ruiz claimed that “California’s vaccine distribution strategy

continues to overlook the Palm Springs area.”

“It is imperative that the CDC and the CDPC work quickly to make

these and any other necessary adjustments to better meet the demand for

vaccines and ensure the threat of Monkeypox is mitigated in our communities,”

said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health

emergency of international concern.”

As of Monday, a total of 824 monkeypox cases were confirmed in

California — the second-highest of any state, behind New York’s 1,390 — while

nationwide, the aggregate count was at 5,811, according to the latest CDC data.

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact,

resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and

bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual

intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for

Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue.

There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or

have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the

rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact

with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently

traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had

contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is

available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at

http://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

