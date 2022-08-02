Dodgers acquire outfielder Joey Gallo from New York Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for RHP prospect Clayton Beeter.

Gallo, played in 140 games in New York, slashing .159/.291/.368 with 25 home runs, 46 RBI, and 194 strikeouts. It was not the best time for Gallo in the Bronx to say the least.

Leaving the Dodgers organization, is 23-year-old Clayton Beeter. The No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline posted a 5.75 ERA in 51.2 innings this season (16 starts, two relief appearances).

Joey Gallo will now have a chance to find his stroke again elsewhere. Gallo, an above-average fielder has the chance to still be a productive player.