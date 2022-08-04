Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday for parts of Riverside County.

The flood watch for the Coachella Valley, Riverside County mountains, and the cities of Palm Springs, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Banning and Hesperia is in effect starting at 2 p.m.

Excessive runoff from rain can result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase Thursday and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast with heavy rainfall expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action in the event of flooding, the NWS recommends.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.