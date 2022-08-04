Mall of America will remain closed after lockdown lifted

CNN Newsource By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

(CNN) — A lockdown has been lifted at the Mall of America after shots were fired in an isolated incident, according to a tweet from Bloomington Police.

The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are interviewing witnesses, according to the tweet.

A victim has not yet been located or identified, police said.

The mall will be closed for the evening, Bloomington police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

