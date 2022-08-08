Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) – A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in

what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert

hotel parking lot pleaded not guilty today to two counts of murder.

The charges against Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, include a

special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, along with sentencing

enhancements for use of a firearm and intentional murder.

Wu was arrested July 17 and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention

Center after being treated at a hospital for what authorities initially

described as critical injuries.

He was being held without bail.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert station responded to a report

of an assault with a deadly weapon in the parking lot of the SpringHill Suites

hotel in the 72300 block of Highway 111 on the morning of July 15, Riverside

County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ben Ramirez said.

In the parking lot, deputies found a man and a woman, who were

pronounced dead at the scene within minutes of the deputies’ arrival, Ramirez

said. Wu was found alive with blunt force trauma to his body and taken to a

hospital.

The dead woman was identified as Yaying Wu, 31, also of Palm Desert,

the suspect’s wife. Police said the male victim was Jesus Sanchez, 30, of

Cathedral City.

Sheriff’s officials declined to provide further details, including the

nature of the relationship between the deceased man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the

case was asked to call the Palm Desert sheriff’s station’s Investigation Bureau

at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Munoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-

2777.

