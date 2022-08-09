Palm Springs Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire

City News Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A Palm Springs firefighter suffered burns and a
leg injury today while battling a house fire.

Fire crews responded around 5 p.m. to the blaze in the 600 block of
Via Corta, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

Fire officials said one resident was treated on the scene by
paramedics, and about 15 minutes later, a firefighter was taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-09-2022 17:43

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions