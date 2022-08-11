Your SoCal ‘Thursday Morning’ Weather Briefing!

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire, Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona are forecast to have high temperatures in the upper 90s to 104. Low temperatures are expected to be elevated, falling to the low to mid 70s.

High temperatures can lead to heat illness, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the NWS warns. When possible, schedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the midday sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

