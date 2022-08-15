Palm Springs Tramway Reopens After Flood Forces Week Closure

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopened today

after flooding caused by rain forced its closure the past week.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly the past six days to clean up from

the August 8 storm event. All systems have been tested and several tons of rock

and sand deposited by the flood have been cleared,” Tramway General Manager

Nancy Nichols said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our guests

back and appreciate their understanding during this closure period.”

Tramway spokesman Greg Purdy told City News Service that the tramway

closed last Monday at 4:30 p.m., affecting 234 customers.

“We weren’t able to let them down the road until the mud flow

subsided,” Purdy told CNS. Customers were able to go down the tram and exit

through the road by 6:20 p.m. the same day.

The tramway remained closed through the week and ticket agents called

customers with advanced tickets during the closure to issue refunds or tickets

for a later date.

The tramway resumed its regular operations on Monday at 10 a.m., but

ticket sales were not immediately available online, only onsite, according to

Purdy.

Customers can get status updates on the tram’s operations by calling

760-325-1391.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-15-2022 10:57