Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision.

The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department.

Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to an area hospital for treatment; there are no updates on their condition.

Investigators rerouted traffic for hours while evidence was collected at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe page, Byrd leaves behind a son and wife.

To donate visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/karlee-and-jaxsyn.