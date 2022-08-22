Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for First Time in 48 Days

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday ending a streak of 48 days of decreases, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.213.

The average price dropped $1.04 over 56 days before the increase Monday. It dropped a half-cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.3 cents less than one week ago and 51.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 91.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 69th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.901. It has dropped $1.115 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago and 51.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 73.8 cents more than one year ago.

