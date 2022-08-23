Details On California’s Two Sports Betting Propositions

California sports fanatics could soon save themselves a trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

It all started back in 2018 when the Supreme Court struck down a 30 year old law that banned commercial sports betting in many states.

Now, it opens the door for California voters to legalize sports betting right here at home.

But the two gambling-related propositions, Prop 26 and Prop 27, are causing some confusion.

We broke them down, starting with Prop 26.

Proposition 26

This ballot measure is backed by some Native American tribes, including Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and the Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming.

Prop 26 would authorize in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and California’s four licensed horse racetracks.

It will also allow for additional table games at tribal casinos, including craps and roulette.

Prop 26 would establish more security, such as requiring betters 21 and older to be physically present with their ID, and prohibiting advertising to minors.

It also enacts a 10% tax on profits at racetracks that would go toward programs for gambling prevention, mental health and the general fund.

Proposition 27

Prop 27, the state’s second measure about sports betting, would allow online and mobile sports wagering for people 21 and older on sites such as DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM to name a few.

While those sites are backing this prop, Californians for Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support is also leading the campaign.

This prop says betting may be offered only to federally recognized Native American tribes and other qualified businesses that contract with them.

The revenue on taxes from this prop would go toward homelessness programs and some of the state’s tribes.

However, most tribes oppose Prop 27 because online betting, in theory, pulls patrons and their betting dollars away from casinos.

So, can you vote on both?

The answer is simple: yes.

The two props are not a pair, rather just two different ways to approach sports betting in California.

Depending on how you feel about sports wagering in the state, voters can say “yes” to both, “no” to both, or “yes and no” to either.

According to California’s Constitution, if there are two measures that conflict and both pass, the one that has a higher percentage of the vote will be the only one to take effect.

But when it comes to it, that decision will be up to the court.

We will keep an eye on these props and others as Election Day comes closer.