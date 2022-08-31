Boat, Garage Catch Fire in Cathedral City Home

Ceci Partridge

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the Panorama neighborhood of Cathedral City Wednesday.

Cathedral City fire fighters arrived to the scene around 3:30p in the 68700 block of Raposa Road near Panorama Road. 20220831 154301

Witnesses on the scene say a boat was on fire in the garage of the home.

Fire fighters removed the boat from the garage, but at that point both the boat and garage were on fire.

There were no reports of injuries associated with this fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

 

