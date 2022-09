Marcia Gay Harden, Director Nick Hamm Talk “Gigi & Nate”

I had a great time watching “Gigi & Nate” from director Nick Hamm. The incredible true story of a teenage quadriplegic (Charlie Rowe as Nate) and the capuchin monkey who helped heal him. I sat down with Marcia Gay Harden who plays the mom of Nate and director Nick Hamm.

“Gigi & Nate” is now out in theaters. For more “Gigi & Nate” interview, click here.