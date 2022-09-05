Riverside County Sees Drop in COVID Patients

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has dropped by nine people to 137, according to the latest state figures.

The number of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday who were in intensive care rose by two to 14.

The latest data from the Riverside University Health System showed a slight increase in the county’s coronavirus patients this week over the previous week, from 123 to 146 prior to Saturday’s numbers.

One month ago, 190 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, 15 of whom were ICU patients, according to the RUHS.

Among those hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in July, 35% were fully vaccinated with a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic, and 2% were partially vaccinated, according to county public health figures. Vaccination status data for August was expected to be released by Sept. 15.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month announced revised guidance, dropping some measures previously recommended for states and localities, including asymptomatic testing and that a person self- quarantine if exposed to someone with an infection. The changes do not make a distinction between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The RUHS said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 692,101.

According to the agency, in the past 29 months, a total 6,653 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded. The death toll a week ago was 6,643.

The number of known active virus cases in the county, based on available data, is 4,609, compared to 4,971 a week ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 692,101 – – according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are now 680,839.

The county does not report COVID data on weekends or holidays.

