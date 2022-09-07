Police Seek Public Help To Locate 61-Year-Old Virginia Man With Disabilities

City News Service

(CNS) – Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a Virginia man with disabilities and medical issues.

James Cox Missing Poster

At around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle near Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Saucier said a maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates was left abandoned after a possible minor traffic collision.

Officers checked the license plates and found that James Robert Cox, 61, was listed as a missing and endangered person from Virginia, according to Saucier. He is described as a 5-feet-8-inch man with balding gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo