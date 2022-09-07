Police Seek Public Help To Locate 61-Year-Old Virginia Man With Disabilities

(CNS) – Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a Virginia man with disabilities and medical issues.

At around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle near Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Saucier said a maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates was left abandoned after a possible minor traffic collision.

Officers checked the license plates and found that James Robert Cox, 61, was listed as a missing and endangered person from Virginia, according to Saucier. He is described as a 5-feet-8-inch man with balding gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

