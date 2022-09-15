Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area

(CNS) – U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County.

The federal personnel found the victims shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, USBP spokesman Eric Lavergne said.

The agents met up at Alta Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail with Cal Fire paramedics, who took the victims to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, according to the state agency.

The severity of the victims’ injuries and details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

