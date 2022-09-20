8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being

attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio.

The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle

Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel about 3 p.m., ran

straight for the boy and attacked him, Riverside County Department of Animal

Services public information officer John Welsh said.

The boy’s grandmother and another woman were able to fend off the dog

and place it into a backyard, Walsh said. The boy’s father took him to a

hospital, and he was then airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The boy’s suffered injuries to his face, though his condition was not

known.

The owner of the pit bull surrendered the dog to authorities be

euthanized, Welsh said.

