Valley-Wide Employment Expo Seeks to Fill Hundreds of Positions

(CNS) – The 27th Valley-Wide Employment Expo returned in-person Wednesday after two virtual years, with over 80 employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of industries.

The job fair was held at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

An opening ceremony started the event, featuring speakers such as Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon, County Executive Officer Jeffrey Van Wagenen, Director of Housing and Workforce Solutions Heidi Marshall and Director of Social Services Sayori Baldwin.

During the event, job seekers had the opportunity to apply for positions in education, gaming, health care, hospitality, information technology, logistics and transportation. Applicants were encouraged to take copies of resumes and a photo ID.

