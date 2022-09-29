Sigourney Weaver Talks About Drinking, Kevin Kline, and “The Good House”

I love Sigourney Weaver! Sweet, and super down-to-earth even though, you know, she’s one of the first bad-ass women in space with the “Alien” franchise. She’s an icon!

And now, she’s back on screen and in the loving arms of Kevin Kline (they’ve worked together in “The Ice Storm” and “Dave”). I spent some time with the actress to talk about the film, drinking, and working with Kevin Kline again.

“The Good House” based on the novel by Ann Leary is now out in theaters. Do yourself a favor and watch it the film.

Check out my interview below and for my uncut “The Good House” interview, click here.