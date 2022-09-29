Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested

(CNS) – A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca.

Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Rubio, around 10:40 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a school in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal on reports of Bolanos allegedly harassing juveniles.

Bolanos is suspected in three different incidents involving children, according to Rubio. She was arrested Wednesday in the 91000 block of Fourth Street in Mecca.

She posted $5,000 bail the same day and was released from the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. She’s expected to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center on Dec. 1.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy J. Zazueta from the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-272-8367.

