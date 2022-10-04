Charges Filed vs. Coachella Man in Alleged Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

(CNS) – A felon from Coachella who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors Tuesday.

Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was charged with felony counts of evading arrest and vehicle theft with a prior felony conviction, according to court records. He was additionally charged with three misdemeanor counts, one each of resisting arrest, driving under the influence of a drug and possessing controlled substances.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

At around 12:10 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station pursued an alleged stolen vehicle driven by Felix in the 83000 block of Avenue 48, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert.

The chase proceeded along several Coachella streets before the driver abandoned the vehicle and led a short foot pursuit, Allert said. He was subsequently arrested in the 85000 block of Huxley Court.

Felix was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center where he was being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information about the defendant was asked to call Deputy Day from the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crimestoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867.

