Coachella Shooting Places Nearby School on Brief Lockdown

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies placed a Coachella middle school on lockdown after shots were fired nearby Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 85300 block of Cairo Street around 2:45 p.m.

Administrators were told to place Bobby Duke middle school on lockdown at 2:47 p.m. just before early release at 2:50 p.m., according to Coachella Valley Unified School District communications spokesperson Lissette Santiago.

While students, parents and staff were at the front of the school on Bagdad Avenue, investigators were behind the school looking for shell casings and other evidence.

The lockdown was lifted around 3:10 p.m. and normal operations resumed.

The school district says all students and staff are safe.