El Paseo Jewelers Announces Partnership with Acrisure Arena, CV Firebirds

(CNS) – EL Paseo Jewelers announced a five-year sponsorship deal Thursday with Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“As a supporter of our Valley, we felt that partnering with this amazing venue and helping to welcome a hockey team was a perfect fit for El Paseo Jewelers,” owner Raju Mehta said in a statement.

Acrisure Arena staff and the El Paseo team will hold a free event Monday to toast the new partnership and to mark the start of the Firebirds’ season, according to a statement from the jewelry store.

The public can attend the event at the jewelry store, 73520 El Paseo, Suite E. Space will be limited to the first 100 people.

Through the partnership, the jewelry store will feature its display cases on the upper level of Acrisure Arena and will sponsor the games and shows held at the venue, according to the statement.

“We look forward to attending the games and concerts with our clients and the community as the Valley continues to expand and thrive,” Mehta said.

