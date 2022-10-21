Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested

(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club.

The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Matos said that the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team assisted with the search warrant, which stemmed from a weapons investigation.

During the search, CCAT members allegedly found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and a billy club, Matos said. A boy who was allegedly found sleeping on top of the handgun was arrested on the scene.

He was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of ammunition, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to Matos.

The juvenile’s identity was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call Deputy Molina with the sheriff’s department at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).

