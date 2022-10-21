The Never and the Ever! “The School for Good and Evil’s” Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso Talk Netflix Fantasy Adventure

Sofia Wylie is Agatha and Sophia Anne Caruso is Sophie in the new Netflix fantasy-adventure “The School for Good and Evil.” Both must choose sides as they are swept away to a magical school that teaches students how to be heroes and villains.

I spoke with the actors to talk about their characters, and the film’s message.

Co-written and directed by Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor”) based on the novel by Soman Chainani, “The School for Good and Evil” is now out on Netflix.

See our interview below. For my complete “The School for Good and Evil” interviews, click here.