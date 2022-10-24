Coachella to Celebrate New Urban Greening and Connectivity Project

(CNS) – The City of Coachella will celebrate the completion of its urban greening and connectivity project in the Pueblo Viejo Downtown District Tuesday.

City officials, along with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, California Climate Investments and Urban Greening, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at the intersection of 6th. Street and Grapefruit Boulevard, according to a statement from the city. The event is open to the public.

“The Grapefruit Boulevard Urban Greening and Connectivity Project represents a vital milestone for our City,” said Mayor Steven Hernandez in a statement. “Climate change and healthy living have been ongoing concerns of the City, and this pivotal project brings our tireless efforts to life.”

Grapefruit Boulevard was decorated with 288 trees and plants between Leoco Lane and 9th Street for the project, according to city officials. It was developed in an effort to moderate temperatures and solar radiation for bicyclists and pedestrians.

City officials said that the street will connect the community’s transportation center, schools, parks, library, post office, senior center, restaurants and more.

“This urban greening project is a great step forward in access to green spaces for our communities, helping us make the City a place where our existing residents can truly live, work and play,” said Councilwoman Megan Beaman Jacinto in a statement.

