How To Improve Your Street-Safety On Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, local law enforcement is ensuring the safety of both the trick-or-treaters and others celebrating the holiday.

Today, we are shining light on pedestrian safety on Halloween night.

The holiday falls on the last day of National Pedestrian Safety Month and is historically one of the deadliest nights.

I spoke with Sergeant Dan Anes with the Cathedral City Police Department, on how families can better prepare before celebrating.

“The amount of people that run around, residential streets get kind of dark and we want to make sure that the kids are safe and that parents keep an eye on them.” says Sergeant Anes.

Sergeant Anes suggests using LED lights, neon glow-sticks, and light-reflective clothing to help keep you and your trick-or treaters safe.

He also has tips for those leaving work late, or driving around neighborhoods Monday evening.

“By the time I get home there’s already kids out running around. You want to drive slow. Use your high beams when you’re not blinding other traffic. Pay attention…you know you don’t know if a child might run across or out from behind a parked vehicle… Go below the speed limit, be very cautious.” Sergeant Anes states.

He says Halloween is typically a party night with an influx of DUI’s, and asks that drivers be on high alert while driving around neighborhoods.

“If you’re out drinking or partying, use a designated driver, uber, taxi, that kind of thing.” Sergeant Anes suggests for those who might be partying or under the influence that night.

The Cathedral City Police Department will be ramping up safety precautions through the night.

“Yeah, traditionally we have a large influx of people that show up to the North Area of Cathedral City in our Panorama area near the park and we step up patrolling for those few hours where the trick-or-treaters are out and also for like the drunk drivers and the partiers.” Sergeant Anes says on extra patrolling on Halloween.

“Pay attention, keep that in mind. talk to your children about crossing the street, looking both ways using crosswalks get staying at intersections when they cross and not to run out in front of traffic.“ Before heading out, Sergeant Anes suggests parents discuss basic street safety with their children.

Safe driving is crucial on Halloween night when children fill neighborhood-streets.

So before heading out, make sure to have flashlights, stick together as a group, and drivers be aware of your surroundings.