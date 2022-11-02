Inside the Making of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Eric Appel makes his feature directorial debut with “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” based on a Funny or Die short that he directed twelve years earlier. He co-wrote the script with the man himself, Weird Al Yankovic, and he is blessed in landing Daniel Radcliffe in the title role and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna. The actors are fantastic!

I laughed out loud a lot and the film even made me tear up a bit! For reals!

